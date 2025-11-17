Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Victoria Monét Is Aiming for Her Own “Thriller” Wit Next Album

Victoria Monét is already back in creative mode, and she’s dreaming big.

Fresh off the success of her Grammy-winning breakout Jaguar II, the R&B star joined Ciara on a new episode of “Level Up Radio” to talk about motherhood, her momentum, and the early vision for her next album.

And her inspiration? Michael Jackson’s most iconic era.

Monét told Ciara that if Jaguar II was her Off the Wall, she’s setting her sights on crafting her own Thriller next.

“I’m having such a great time doing it,” she shared. “I just needed time to live life and make the new one… I really want the best vocals.”

Instead of rushing to drop quick singles, Monét says she’s moving with intention.

She compared the music industry to a restaurant that always wants the next course before you’re even done enjoying the first.

But she’s resisting that pressure.

“I’m learning the grace to take my time… I’m not putting out anything I don’t feel ready for,” she said.

Fans have already seen hints of her artistic direction in the “Alright” video, which includes visual nods to both Michael and Janet Jackson — from choreography to styling — signaling where she may be headed sonically and visually.

After years of writing hits for Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, Chris Brown, and more, Monét finally stepped into her own spotlight with Jaguar II.

The album earned her three Grammys, including Best New Artist, and pushed her into a new level of stardom.

Now she’s taking her time crafting what she hopes will be her most ambitious work yet.

And if her next chapter is anything like her last, fans know the wait will be worth it.

RELATED: Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Ready To Take Over The Big Apple With The NY Giants

Victoria Monét Is Aiming for Her Own “Thriller” Wit Next Album was originally published on wtlcfm.com