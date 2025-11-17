Charlotte Brought to a Standstill by Ice Raids

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Charlotte, North Carolina, spent the weekend in a state of shock as federal Customs and Border Protection teams swept through the city, arresting at least 81 people and leaving entire neighborhoods tense and nearly deserted. The operation, called Operation Charlotte’s Web, brought normal life in some of the city’s busiest immigrant communities to a sudden halt.

The sweep immediately drew protests, criticism, and widespread fear. Videos shared online showed federal agents stopping people outside businesses, pulling them from cars, and detaining them in parking lots. One clip showed Willy Aceituno, a Honduran-born U.S. citizen, being dragged from his truck after agents smashed his window. He shouted, “I am a citizen,” as officers forced him to the ground. He was eventually released, but the incident only deepened concerns about mistaken identity and overly aggressive tactics.

Many small businesses felt the impact instantly. Manolo’s Bakery, a local institution, closed its doors for the first time in 28 years. Owner Manolo Betancur said families in the community were terrified of separation and unsure where it was safe to go. City council member-elect JD Mazuera Arias said Charlotte had shifted from “a thriving city to a standstill” as he stood in solidarity with residents outside the bakery.

Other business owners shared similar fears. David Rebolloso, a laundromat owner and military veteran, said he’d never seen the community this shaken. “People are nervous because of the tactics,” he explained. “Even me. I’m brown-skinned, I’m an American citizen, and I’m thinking: should I be carrying my passport with me?”

Advocacy groups described Saturday as one of the darkest days they’ve seen. Siembra NC, a statewide organization supporting immigrant communities, reported that more immigrants were arrested in a single day than at any time in North Carolina history. Among them was a teenage grocery store worker, no older than 16, detained at Super G Mart. The store’s owner said federal agents “smiled and waved at the camera” after pinning the boy to the ground.

North Carolina governor Josh Stein urged residents to “bear witness” and record any misconduct. “If you see inappropriate behavior, use your phones,” he said, encouraging the community to document encounters and contact local law enforcement.

Local officials say the situation is unprecedented. Representative Aisha Dew questioned why border patrol agents were even in the state. “I’m not quite sure what border we’re patrolling here,” she said.

Mecklenburg County sheriff Gary McFadden, who ended cooperation with ICE after winning his 2018 election with other Black sheriffs across the state, said he was not surprised by the operation but confirmed his office will not assist federal agents. “Some communities welcome this, and others are living in fear,” he said.

Immigrant-support organizations such as Carolina Migrant Network and Siembra NC have activated hotlines, expanded legal-rights trainings, and organized ride-sharing efforts to help people travel safely to work, school, and church. Despite the fear, advocates say community members are stepping up for one another.

“In a moment designed to divide people, we’re seeing neighbors protect one another,” said Stefanía Arteaga of Carolina Migrant Network. “That’s the part of Charlotte they can’t shut down.”

