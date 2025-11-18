Restaurants Open In Baltimore On Thanksgiving Day 2025

Source: gregory_lee / Getty

If you’d rather skip the kitchen this year and spend real quality time with the people you’re thankful for, plenty of Baltimore-area restaurants are ready to welcome you in with holiday comfort and zero cleanup.

Below are some standout spots serving Thanksgiving classics, seasonal twists, and full-on feasts on November 27.

The Capital Grille

Downtown diners can enjoy a nostalgic, no-frills holiday spread. The family-style prix fixe features turkey, stuffing, green beans, and mashed potatoes, with indulgent upgrades like pumpkin cheesecake or pecan-crusted mashed potatoes with hot honey.

500 E. Pratt St. Reservations required. 11 a.m.–9 p.m. $50.

Charleston

Cindy Wolf’s award-winning Harbor East gem is offering a luxe three-course meal. Starters range from shrimp bisque to fried green tomatoes, followed by entrées like elevated turkey and stuffing or tender short ribs. Desserts include a decadent buttermilk pumpkin chocolate cake, plus shared sides like slow-cooked collards and spiced cranberry-wine relish.

1000 Lancaster St. 1–7 p.m. $99 per person.

Glyndon Grill

This cozy neighborhood favorite is serving turkey with all the traditional fixings—stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie—alongside dishes like chicken pot pie and crab cakes.

4844 Butler Rd., Glyndon. 11 a.m.–8 p.m. À la carte.