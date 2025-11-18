Listen Live
Tory Lanez: $20K Obstruction Fine In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez Hit With $20K Fine In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Tory Lanez and his attorney were fined $20,000 for obstructing a deposition in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation case against Milagro Gramz.

Published on November 18, 2025

Tory Lanez Performs At DAER Nightclub

Tory Lanez was slapped with a $20,000 fine for obstruction in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz. According to reports, Tory Lanez and his attorney, Crystal Morgan, were hit with the fine due to “obstruction of Plaintiff’s multiple attempts to depose him.”

In a report from Rolling Stone, Tory Lanez and his refusal to work with Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team has led to the court finding the jailed singer in contempt for not answering their inquiries.

According to the outlet, Lanez reportedly said, “Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care.”

Megan The Stallion, real name Megan Pete, and Milagro Gramz, real name Milagro Cooper, saw the start of the defamation trial on Monday (November 17). According to Pete, Cooper and Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, worked with one another to launch a smear campaign against the Houston superstar. Cooper is also charged with creating an AI-generated sex video of Pete and informing her audience that Pete had a drinking problem.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in connection with a shooting incident that left Pete with an injured foot and reported emotional distress in the wake of the violent moment.

Photo: Getty

Tory Lanez Hit With $20K Fine In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

