Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, "I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger"

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, “I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger”

Things have gotten to an unfortunate point between Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset.

Published on November 18, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Things have gotten to an unfortunate point between Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset.

After Bardi and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together, her past continues to bubble back up. The ATL rapper posted on his Instagram story, “My kid lol,” days after Cardi B had her fourth child with her new boo. Following that cryptic post was a post of Cardi’s own. Where she got in detail on how the last year of her breakup with Offset has been:

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not…it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life is in danger. Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Offset’s representation made a statement to Page Six regarding Cardi’s comments, “Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

It’s been a messy breakup between the two. Cardi B and Offset officially split last year, with the NY rapper filing for divorce for the second time during their marriage. They share three children together: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom. As things continue to unfold publicly, fans can only hope the situation settles down for the sake of everyone involved. 

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, “I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

