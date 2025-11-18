Listen Live
Close
News

Rolling Loud Co-Founder Claims Drake Keeps Ducking Their Offers

Drake has the type of money where he can turn down multi-million-dollar offers without even flinching.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake has the type of money where he can turn down multi-million-dollar offers without even flinching.

Rolling Loud goers have been wanting to see The Boy headline for years now. Tariq Cherif, co-founder of Rolling Loud, told Adin Ross that they’ve tried to book Drizzy multiple times: “We send him a max offer…millions of dollars.” In another interview, Cherif even claimed the OVO rapper is dodging them, “We offered Drake three nights of Drake…he’d be the headliner for three nights. I’ll say it, I don’t care. I feel like Drake is ducking us.”


This made fans wonder why Drake would turn down such a huge bag. Cherif also insisted there’s no bad blood, saying, “I got no beef with Drake…I feel like he’s a great artist. We’ve been trying to book him forever.” Kendrick’s op has not made an official statement about why he keeps passing on Rolling Loud.

Many fans online believe Drake has been locked in on his upcoming album, “ICEMAN,” which was rumored to drop in early November, but that window has come and gone. Drizzy released the single, “What Did I Miss?” in early July. Complete with a music video and some questionable lyrics, fans think it may be aimed at a former friend (allegedly). After his beef with Kendrick, some people even speculate that certain lines were about LeBron James.

Since dropping the single for “ICEMAN,” the Boy has stayed silent.

Rolling Loud Co-Founder Claims Drake Keeps Ducking Their Offers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

13 Items
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Canceled Over Tank’s Latest Assault Allegations

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Sports

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 9 & The Art Of Losing Hope

Trending

Trending

Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close