Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Subtle heavy snow flakes composition. Winter fleck crystallic granules. Snowfall sky white teal blue wallpaper. Swirling snowflakes february texture. Snow hurricane scenery. Snowy nature, winter dust
Source: Tavrius / Getty

With freezing weather settling into the region, Baltimore County officials are activating emergency shelters to help protect residents experiencing homelessness from dangerous overnight conditions.

County leaders say the shelters will open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on any night when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. If severe weather worsens, shelters may also expand their hours and remain open during the daytime to keep people safe and warm.

The county’s overnight shelter locations include:

  • Eastern Family Resource Center
  • Westside Men’s Shelter
  • Hannah More Family Shelter

Residents in need of a warm place to stay are urged to call the Baltimore County Coordinated Entry Referral and Screening Line at 410-887-TIME (8463), Option 1. The line is available at all hours to confirm shelter activation status, available beds, and next steps for accessing support.

County officials are reminding the public to check on neighbors, share verified resources, and report anyone who may be at risk during the extreme cold.

Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

13 Items
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Canceled Over Tank’s Latest Assault Allegations

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

Entertainment

Brandy & Ray J Reunite On Stage for Heartfelt Moment Amid Family Drama

News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Sports

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 9 & The Art Of Losing Hope

Trending

Trending

Entertainment

Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close