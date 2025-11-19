Listen Live
Car Ends Up In Inner Harbor Fully Under Water, With Someone Inside

Driver rescued from submerged car in the Inner Harbor

Published on November 19, 2025

A wild scene unfolded at the Inner Harbor as a woman somehow ended up inside a car that went fully underwater between Piers 4 and 5. Firefighters and police got there fast, pulled her out, and rushed her to the hospital. She’s in critical condition. Crews went back through the car to make sure no one else was inside before pulling it out of the water. Officials are still figuring out how this even happened, and updates are coming.


Source: wmar

