Usher Sues His Longtime Producer Over a Loan Gone Wrong

Usher Sues Bryan-Michael Cox Over Unpaid Loan for Restaurant That Never Opened

Published on November 19, 2025

Usher’s not just topping charts, he’s filing lawsuits. He says his longtime producer Bryan-Michael Cox came to him in 2024 about investing in a new Atlanta restaurant called Homage ATL. Usher didn’t want to invest, but he agreed to loan them $1.7 million. Months went by… no property, no restaurant. Usher asked for the money back.

He only got $1 million of it. The other $700,000? He says they told him returning the money wasn’t that easy because it had been used for “other purposes.

Now he’s suing for $4.9 million total. And, if he gets it, then it was a good loan after all.


