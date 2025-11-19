Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Motown Legend Smokey Robinson Accused Of Sexual Battery…By A Man

Smokey Robinson New Sexual Battery Claim From a Man ... Tried To Force My Hand On His Erection

Published on November 19, 2025

THE BUZZ!


This Smokey Robinson situation just keeps heating up. Now there’s a new accusation, this time from a male former worker who wants to join the already-filed lawsuit.

According to the new filing, the man says he worked for Smokey and his wife doing early-morning car cleaning at their home. He claims Smokey would regularly come outside wearing only underwear and fondling himself in plain view. He also says Smokey made suggestive comments and motions toward him, and that he often told Smokey, Put some clothes on.

The accuser says things escalated in 2022, when he claims Smokey grabbed his hand without consent and tried to force it onto his erect penis.

Smokey’s attorney is firing back hard, calling all of this an organized campaign to extort money from an 85-year-old icon. He says the group is hiding behind anonymity, refusing to turn over evidence, and pushing these allegations for maximum publicity They claim the Robinsons have already sued the group for defamation, conspiracy, and elder abuse.

Well one good thing is that at age 85, things are still working. Good for him.

Crazy!


Source: TMZ

