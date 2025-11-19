Stefon Diggs Fights Back With Lawsuit Against Accuser

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Stefon Diggs has not yet confirmed welcoming a son with rap star Cardi B., despite the recent sightings that appear she’s given birth.

But one thing we do know for sure is that he’s fighting back against accuser Christopher Blake Griffith, who alleges that Diggs sexually assaulted him at Diggs’s Maryland home in 2023.

In a lawsuit filed on Oct.1, obtained by TMZ, Diggs says that Griffith “concocted a false story” about the events that took place on May 2023 at his Rockville home. Griffith says that after a celebrity basketball game and a visit to a club, he and a group of influencers went to Diggs’ house to hang out.

While there, Diggs headed to his bedroom, and Griffith was asked to leave, per the lawsuit. But two years later, Griffith alleged on social media that after fighting off his sexual advances, Diggs ordered his brother and two others to kill him. There is footage of an assault months after the party in 2023, where Stefon Diggs’ brother Darez Diggs is shown. He was ultimately sentenced to two years’ probation in the attack. Griffith’s civil suit against Derez is still pending.

In a police report filed in Oct. 2024, and in a DM to Drake, Griffith says he was styling Diggs and that after the party, he rode in Diggs’ two-seater Porsche to his home. Back at the house, he says Diggs kissed his ear and tried to coerce him into what he believed was a sexual situation after drugging him with “candy.” He escaped Diggs by running from him and said that before he left, three people asked him to corroborate a story they provided and then stripped and robbed him and took him from the mansion in the trunk of a car.

Griffith says this was to keep him from talking about Diggs’ gay and bisexual leanings. He posted the report to his Instagram Story in 2025, tagging Ugg, who featured Diggs in a social media campaign with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker, the NFL and the Patriots were also tagged. Griffith referred to Diggs in the posts as ‘Aaron Hernandez 2.0.’ Hernandez is the former Patriot who killed himself in jail after being convicted of the murder of his girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend.

Diggs’ lawyers are seeking an undisclosed settlement, saying that not only are Griffin’s claims false, but they are also libelous.

Griffith’s lawyer, Jake Lebowitz, says another lawsuit against Diggs is on the way.

“Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs’ high-priced New York lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs’ unwanted sexual advances and his brother’s violent attacks,” Lebowitz told TMZ. “Not only will we defend against these false allegations, but our counterclaims for sexual battery will be filed shortly,” he added.

Diggs most recently made headlines as Cardi B’s boyfriend. The couple went public a year ago and are now reportedly parents of a newborn baby boy.

Stefon Diggs Fights Back With Lawsuit Against Accuser was originally published on cassiuslife.com