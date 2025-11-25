Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Viola Fletcher Passes at 111 Years Old

THE BUZZ!





LionSquad, we have to honor a powerful ancestor today.

Viola Ford Fletcher — known to the world as Mother Fletcher — passed away at 111 years old. She was the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the darkest and most violent attacks in American history.

Mother Fletcher was just seven years old when a white mob burned down Black Wall Street. Homes, churches, businesses, schools — her entire community wiped away in two days. She carried that trauma for a lifetime… but she also carried courage.

She told her story to Congress. She fought for reparations. She wrote a memoir called Don’t Let Them Bury My Story. Her family said she passed with a smile, surrounded by love.

A century later, she was still standing for justice. A queen. A survivor. A voice this country needed. Rest in power, Mother Fletcher.





Source: People