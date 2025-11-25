Offset vs. Stefon Diggs: IG Model Says She Has Receipts of Set Up

THE BUZZ!





Now let’s get into the Offset drama, because this one is wild.

A Miami IG model named Jordyn Gorr is accusing Offset of trying to “set up” NFL star Stefon Diggs — who just had a baby with Offset’s estranged wife, Cardi B.



She says she has receipts and posted screenshots of what she claims are text messages with Offset, showing him pressing her for information and allegedly trying to get her involved in something against Diggs.



Offset’s camp immediately denied it all. They told TMZ she’s lying, she’s bitter, and she’s just fueling their ongoing beef between the two of them.



And with Offset deleting his Instagram recently and Cardi saying she feels harassed, the whole situation is heating up fast.



Whether the screenshots are real or clout-chasing, this is messy on every level. And it’s far from over.



Source: Yahoo