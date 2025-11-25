Is Muni Long Throwing Shade? Video With Mariah Carey Look-alike Drops

THE BUZZ!





Alright LionSquad, let’s talk about the R&B shade that nobody saw coming — or maybe everyone saw coming — from Muni Long.

Earlier this year at the BET Awards, Muni performed a tribute that included “We Belong Together,” one of Mariah Carey’s biggest songs. Later, in a GQ interview, Mariah said she loves Muni… but she doesn’t really like people singing her songs. Not rude — just Mariah being Mariah.

But Muni clearly took that personally.Now she’s promoting her new single “Delulu” with a skit that looks like pure payback.



She brought in a Mariah look-alike, who sings Muni’s new single Delulu. Muni is sitting like she’s judging a contestant. Then the look a like says, you should try singing it like this. Burn!

And Muni fires back by stamping delulu on a poster with the Mariah look alike’s face. “Well… Muni ended the video with well…I just don’t like people singing my songs.

Direct. Petty. Intentional.



She tried to play it like comedy… but the internet didn’t take it that way at all. Fans are calling it disrespectful and unnecessary. Especially with Mariah in full holiday-season power mode right now.

Promo or pettiness? Maybe both. But one thing’s clear: Muni still had something to get off her chest.



Source: black america web