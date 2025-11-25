Literacy Expert Juelz Santana Says Children Don’t Need To Read

Juelz Santana, he of The Diplomats fame, is exactly the first person that comes to mind when one thinks of success and education, and we’re sure you can detect the sarcasm. In a recent appearance, Juelz Santana suggested that children don’t need to learn how to read and should instead focus on math and finances.

Keeping things Harlem, Juelz Santana, aka “Mr. Human Crack In The Flesh,” joined the set of the No Funny Shxt podcast and covered a wide range of topics. The episode naturally opens up with Santana showing Kenny “KP” Supreme and DP how to tie his signature bandana style.

Santana displayed moments of humility and wisdom after sharing his woes with using lean, and even showed some remorse for promoting the lifestyle surrounding the drug. He also shared details of his successful cannabis brand, promising an update soon.

Near the end of the podcast, after a hilarious tale of crossing paths with Mike Tyson, Santana seemed to start out the gate correctly in saying children should embrace financial literacy, but lost the plot swiftly after boldly declaring that reading is indeed not fundamental.

“By the time they get to 9th grade, they should be learning how to start businesses,” Santana began. “But they don’t really know how to read. I say that respectfully.”

Santana was hit with some mixed results from KP and DP, and tried to clarify his point by saying audiobooks are just as valuable as reading.

He hammered everything home by saying, “I believe common sense is better than everything. I’m a common sense n*gga.” What was the last book Santana listened to? 48 Laws of Power.

While Juelz Santana is correct in saying some kids could benefit from audio learning, he’s expressing that angle in place of reading, and it could become a confusing message to the youth. For someone who didn’t want to promote drug use to kids, it appeared odd for him to promote moving away from the benefits of literacy.

Check out the full interview below. Hop to the 58:00-minute mark for the comments in question.

