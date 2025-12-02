Coco Jones Joins The Super Bowl Lineup

THE BUZZ!





Super Bowl LX is doing something different this year — and honestly, it feels like a whole cultural reset. The NFL isn’t just rolling out the usual patriotic playlist… they’re putting real intention behind who gets the mic and who gets represented.

And right in the middle of that moment is Coco Jones. Sis is stepping up to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and that’s major. She’s been on a crazy run: Grammys, hit music, Bel-Air… and now she’s touching the biggest stage in America.

And the cool part? She’s not sharing the song with anyone each artist has their own lane. Charlie Puth has the national anthem, Brandi Carlisle is doing “America the Beautiful,” and Coco is holding it down for the culture.



Plus, the NFL is adding ASL performers for each performance, and even bringing in Puerto Rican Sign Language later in the show.





Source: Rolling Out