Michelle Obama Says This Concert Made Her Proud To Be A Black Woman

THE BUZZ!





Now Michelle Obama was outside enjoying a R&B concert. And not just any concert… she pulled up to the “Boy Is Mine Tour” in D.C. with Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, and Mya.



And she must’ve had a great time. After the show she hopped on Instagram talking about how the performance made her proud to be a Black woman in America. And when you get some revies like that from the forever first lady, that’s a good look.



And so was the picture of the three ladies together. They looked incredible, and powerful.



But when the First Lady says you did your thing…you did your THING.



Big shout to all three ladies.



Source: Yahoo