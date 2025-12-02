Why is Jada Pinkett Smith Being Sued For $3 Million?

THE BUZZ!





Whew… so Jada Pinkett Smith is in another headline, and this one is wild. One of Will’s longtime friends. Someone who’s been around him for decades is suing her for intentional infliction of emotional distress.



He says she threatened him back in 2021… told him he’d “catch a bullet” if he kept talking about her personal business… and tried to pressure him into signing an NDA right there on the spot. That’s what he’s claiming.



Also, he says her people followed him to his car and later came after him when he wouldn’t help clean up the whole Oscars slap situation. He felt like what they wanted him to do was illegal and morally wrong, so he backed off — and says that’s when things got ugly.

According to him, the whole thing wrecked his money, his career, his reputation, even his health… and now he wants $3 million in damages.



Source: People