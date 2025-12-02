Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 13 & The Upside Of Running In Jeans

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Most people don’t know the story of Cliff Young. In 1983, Young showed up at the Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon wearing overalls and boots. Everyone figured he was joking. They all assumed he’d drop out but when the race started, since it was a 544-mile race that stretched over days. But when the race started, Young was right there in the thick of things. He didn’t run in his boots as someone was kind enough to lend him a pair of running shoes. But everyone assumed that there was no way that Young was going to make it as a normal runner who trained every day usually ran about 18 hours and slept for 6 during the race. But no one told Young about the sleep schedule. So while the other runners were sleeping, Young kept on running. Straight through the night. Every day for five days.

Cliff Young didn’t just win the race, the next fastest runner was 10 hours behind him.

But what’s even more stunning is that Cliff Young did it all without his dentures. Because, what I didn’t mention, is that Cliff Young was 61-years-old when he won the race.

This is Week 13 of the NFL football round-up in which we separate the wheat from the chaff (whatever that means) and figure out which teams are winners, losers, and everything in between.

Winners

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Green Bay Packers

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions wasn’t just a nice win, it was a statement game. Packers quarterback went full super Saiyan mode, going 18 for 20, 234 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers even went for it on 4th-and-3 and didn’t just get the first down, they sealed the game.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers got a huge performance from their quarterback Bryce Young — who went 15-for-20 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, to beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28. Two of Young’s touchdown tosses came on 4th-down conversions, including a clutch 43-yard strike to Tetairoa McMillan with 6:34 left to put Carolina ahead.

Panthers running backs Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle combined for 35 carries and 142 rushing yards, helping control the clock and take pressure off the passing game — especially in rainy, messy conditions.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are now on a three game winning streak and everything is clicking at the right time, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-27. The game ball has to go to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 69.2% of his passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. After a rough outing last week, CeeDee Lamb bounced back strong, catching 7 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. The win puts the Cowboys in squarely in second place in the NFC East with a 6-5-1 record.

In the Middle

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Denver Broncos

I know that the Denver Broncos are 10-2 and could easily be considered the best team in the NFL. But, Sunday’s performance against the lowly Washington Commanders–a team they should’ve blown out–is the reason they’re here. The game was tight, messy, and full of swings (including turnovers), but the Broncos pulled it out, 27-26 in overtime. That kind of win shows grit — but also highlights areas of concern if Denver wants consistency going forward.

Kansas City Chiefs

For years the Kansas City Chiefs have depended on the playmaking of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but this loss against the Dallas Cowboys showed cracks in their armor, as Mahomes showed out, throwing 4 touchdown passes and no interceptions. But they can’t blame anyone but themselves with 10 penalties for 119 yards — a season high — which repeatedly stalled drives or wiped out momentum.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back on the winning track: they beat the Arizona Cardinals 20–17, snapping a three-game losing streak and improving to 7–5 on the season. Earlier in the season everyone was on the “Baker Mayfield for President!” train. And then that train went off the tracks. But Mayfield went 18-of-28 for 194 yards and a touchdown — and no interceptions, giving the offense some needed stability under center. The run game got a lift from Bucky Irving. In his return, he rushed for 61 yards and the Bucs’ rushing touchdown, helping keep the offense balanced

Losers

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense completely imploded, including multiple interceptions from their rookie QB, Max Brosmer. In the year of our lord, Stove God Cooks, a professional football team didn’t score a single point as the Vikings lost 26-0. It’s been a tough year for the Vikings but the Seahawks didn’t make it better.

Eagles

For the second time in a row the Philadelphia Eagles lost, this time to the Chicago Bears 24-15. I don’t know what to make of the Eagles this year. They’re the reigning Super Bowl champs, yet they are constantly booed at home. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver AJ Brown have been beefing and they can’t seem to put together a complete game to save their collective lives. Unless something drastically changes, I can’t see this team repeating, in fact they may go out in the first round of the playoffs if they can’t get it together.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are a joke. They can’t get out of their own way. Knowing that they need to win as many games as possible to even limp into the playoffs, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-14. This was after they went on a five game win streak to get them to a 6-6 record. Turnovers, poor offensive-line play, shaky protection for the quarterback, and receivers failing to produce all contributed to the Ravens breakdown.

It’s almost like the Ravens showed up to an ultramarathon wearing overalls and boots and everyone’s laughing when they need to be afraid.

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 13 & The Upside Of Running In Jeans was originally published on cassiuslife.com