Rockin’ Eve Loads Up on R&B & Hip-Hop Mariah & 50 Cent Added

THE BUZZ!





New Year’s Eve is getting a major injection of R&B and hip-hop this year. Mariah Carey and 50 Cent headline the lineup, joining Lil Jon, Ciara, Pitbull, Chance the Rapper, and more.

And DJ Cassidy is turning Times Square into a full celebration with a Pass the Mic Live moment featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I., and Wyclef Jean. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia, hip-hop royalty, and live energy.

They’re mixing in Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, New Kids on the Block, and more — but this year, the culture is loud and right up front. Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora lead NYC, Chance the Rapper is running Chicago, and Gronk with Julianne Hough hold down Vegas. ABC even added an extra 90 minutes — this NYE broadcast is stacked.





Source: Yahoo

✕