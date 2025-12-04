Miguel Returns To The Spotlight With “Chaos,” His Most Personal Album Yet | Ryan Da Lion Exclusive

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Magic 95.9 lit up the studio this week as Ryan The Lion welcomed Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Miguel back to Baltimore. The superstar slid into the Lion’s Den with major updates, a renewed spirit, and a brand new album, “Chaos,” which dropped on his birthday.

Miguel, who’s been largely away from the spotlight in recent years, says this project marks a powerful turning point. After years of hits and nonstop touring, he stepped back to reset, reflect, and figure out what the next chapter of his artistry should look like. That break, combined with the pandemic and a shifting music industry, pushed him into deeper self-work and ultimately shaped what he calls his most introspective and aggressive body of work yet.

“This album has a lot of depth that I just haven’t been able to get on the other albums,” Miguel shared. “It’s given me an opportunity to connect with my audience in a whole other way.”

While stepping away came with challenges, the return required its own kind of stamina. Miguel admitted that touring and the mental demands of the industry require strength he had to rebuild. But through it all, he stayed committed to authenticity. “I move like a human being,” he said. “I never want to be disconnected from my humanity.”

Creatively, Miguel broke many of his own rules while making “Chaos.” He played more live instrumentation, experimented with new production approaches and, for the first time, incorporated deeply intentional Spanish lyrics. Those moments, he said, reflect subconscious emotions he hadn’t voiced before.

The result is an album that’s both a car ride soundtrack and a headphones-on, self-reflection journey. “This is the album you listen to when you’re pushing through your next level,” he explained.

With “Chaos” officially out, Miguel encourages fans to stream it, buy the vinyl, and tap into an era of music that represents his evolution. After eight years away from releasing a full project, Baltimore was quick to welcome him back.

And judging by Ryan The Lion’s reaction, the city is more than ready for Miguel’s next chapter! Check out his full conversation below: