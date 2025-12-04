Listen Live
Raccoon Breaks Into Liquor Store and Passes Out Drunk

Published on December 4, 2025

THE BUZZ!


A raccoon in Hanover County, Virginia created the kind of stuff you normally only see in cartoons. The little bandit broke into a liquor store after hours, crashed through the ceiling. And helped himself to whatever bottles he knocked over. And you know its never good to mix a bunch of liquors. Well, the found the intruder passed out cold on the bathroom floor. It was drunk, exhausted, and probably didn’t remember what happened last night.


It was taken to animal Control. And some good news, the raccoon wasn’t injured and was released back into the wild after sobering up.

Probably doing the help me, I promise I won’t drink like that again speech/prayer…lol. Most of us have been there before.


Source: CBS

