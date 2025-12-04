The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
The Top Workplaces of 2025 – Baltimore Sun Edition
THE BUZZ!
The Baltimore Sun has announced its Top Workplaces of 2025. A 166 companies across the region were recognized and made the list.
Employees at these companies say the culture and leadership are truly a benefit.
Large Employers (400+ employees)
Fairway Independent Mortgage earned top marks thanks to strong employee feedback about support, culture, and a people first approach.
Midsize Employers (150–399 employees)
IntelliGenesis ranked No. 1, continuing a remarkable streak (13 years straight as a Top Workplace). The Columbia-based tech company is known for valuing growth, inclusion, and career longevity.
Small Employers (35–149 employees)
Red Drum, an IT company, earned the No. 1 small workplace ranking. Employees say the tight-knit relationships, teamwork, and out-of-office gatherings make it a place they actually enjoy working.
Check out the full list and see if your employer is on it.
Source: Baltimore Sun