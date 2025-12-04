The Top Workplaces of 2025 – Baltimore Sun Edition

THE BUZZ!





The Baltimore Sun has announced its Top Workplaces of 2025. A 166 companies across the region were recognized and made the list.

Employees at these companies say the culture and leadership are truly a benefit.



Large Employers (400+ employees)

Fairway Independent Mortgage earned top marks thanks to strong employee feedback about support, culture, and a people first approach.



Midsize Employers (150–399 employees)

IntelliGenesis ranked No. 1, continuing a remarkable streak (13 years straight as a Top Workplace). The Columbia-based tech company is known for valuing growth, inclusion, and career longevity.



Small Employers (35–149 employees)

Red Drum, an IT company, earned the No. 1 small workplace ranking. Employees say the tight-knit relationships, teamwork, and out-of-office gatherings make it a place they actually enjoy working.



Check out the full list and see if your employer is on it.





Source: Baltimore Sun