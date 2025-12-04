Kimora Lee Simmons Steps In as Surrogate Mom to Diddy’s Twin Daughters

THE BUZZ!





Kimora Lee Simmons revealed that she has taken on a deeply personal role in helping out Diddy and family. She’s stepped up in a big way. Actually becoming a surrogate mom to Kim Porter and Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila. Since her best friend Kim’s passing in 2018,

Kimora has been a consistent source of love and stability for the twins, who are now 18.



She shared that the girls are with her, she talks to them every day, and they are part of her family. Even as she continues raising her own five children.



So what are friends for. Things like that.



Source: People