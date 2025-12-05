Source: AvailableLight / Getty

As the holiday season approaches, packages are arriving on doorsteps more than ever—and anyone can be a porch pirate. From opportunistic strangers to bold thieves, no home is completely immune. The good news is there are practical, affordable ways to protect your deliveries. Check out these easy and affordable ways to protect your packages from porch pirates this holiday season.

Use Delivery Instructions to Hide Packages Ask drivers to tuck packages behind a pillar, plant, chair, grill, or side gate.

Most delivery apps let you add notes at checkout.

Install a Video Doorbell or Camera Thieves hate being recorded.

Ring, Nest, and Blink cameras deter theft and alert you the moment a package arrives.

Get Packages Delivered to a Lockbox A secure package box with a code or automatic lock can be a game changer.

Some are under $80.

Require a Signature For valuable items, force the driver to hand it to a real person.

Schedule Deliveries When You’re Home FedEx, UPS, and Amazon let you choose delivery windows or “deliver after 5 p.m.”

Use Amazon Hub, UPS Store, or FedEx Office Pickups Delivery to a secure pickup location keeps packages off your porch entirely.

Track Packages in Real Time Turn on alerts so you know exactly when something gets dropped off—and bring it inside quickly.

Ask a Neighbor to Grab It If you’re not home, a trusted neighbor can pick it up before someone else does.

Use a Smart Parcel Safe Smart safes open for delivery drivers using one-time codes.

Drivers scan and drop the package securely inside.

Add Motion-Activated Lights Bright porch lights scare off thieves and make your home look occupied.

Put Up Clear “Smile, You’re on Camera” Signs Works surprisingly well even with no expensive setup.

Have Packages Delivered to Your Workplace (If Allowed) Still one of the safest options.

Use a Side Door or Back Porch Instead of the Front Delivery drivers will leave items where you request.