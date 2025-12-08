Mike Tyson Drops New Details About His Fight With Floyd Mayweather

THE BUZZ!





If you thought the Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather talk had cooled off… think again. Tyson just confirmed the fight is still happening — and he finally gave real details.



During an on-stage interview, Tyson announced the exhibition is set for March and it will take place in Africa. Yes… Africa. And in classic Tyson style, he said the event will break all records.



This matchup has been circling since September, but fans weren’t sure it would actually happen. Tyson is 59 now. Mayweather is 48. But the names alone will make the world stop and watch.



Tyson last time in the ring was in 2024 in a not so great outcome with Jake Paul. Mayweather has stayed active with exhibition bouts around the world. So if this goes down in March, it will be must see TV.



Source: BoxingNewsOnline