R&B Legend Alexander O’Neal Hospitalized After Apartment Fire

R&B icon Alexander O’Neal is recovering after a terrifying incident at his Minnesota apartment. He had just returned home from a two-week ICU stay, where he was battling pneumonia and heart complications. Then, only hours later, another crisis hit.



According to reports, an oxygen machine in the apartment sparked multiple small fires overnight. O’Neal and his wife Cynthia woke up to smoke and flames and had to rush out of the building. O’Neal inhaled a lot of smoke while trying to escape, and both were taken to the hospital.

The fire damaged four apartments, leaving them unlivable. O’Neal is still in the hospital recovering, and the incident remains under investigation.



For those who may not know, Alexander O'Neal is a pillar in R&B history



Sending love and strength to Alexander O'Neal and his family as he continues to recover.





Source: thegrio