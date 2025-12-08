Summer Walker Loves Surgery So Much… She Was About To What?

THE BUZZ!





Summer Walker’s latest confession has the internet buzzing again.

In a new interview on “The Morning Hustle,” Summer said that after finishing the Chris Brown tour, she didn’t take a break. She didn’t go on vacation…She went straight to get more surgery.



She revealed she got her breasts done for the fourth time and had another round of liposuction. But the part that shocked everyone? Summer admitted she almost got a rib removed — until her team stepped in and told her she couldn’t do that during an album rollout.



This isn’t Summer’s first time being open about her body choices. She’s talked before about fillers, shots, and transformations. She’s also stood ten toes down on loving her body and doing what she wants with it — no matter what the public thinks.



Source: Yahoo