Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Summer Walker Loves Surgery So Much… She Was About To What?

Summer Walker’s shocking plastic surgery confession reignites the question: How much is too much?

Published on December 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Summer Walker’s latest confession has the internet buzzing again.
In a new interview on “The Morning Hustle,” Summer said that after finishing the Chris Brown tour, she didn’t take a break. She didn’t go on vacation…She went straight to get more surgery.


She revealed she got her breasts done for the fourth time and had another round of liposuction. But the part that shocked everyone? Summer admitted she almost got a rib removed — until her team stepped in and told her she couldn’t do that during an album rollout.


This isn’t Summer’s first time being open about her body choices. She’s talked before about fillers, shots, and transformations. She’s also stood ten toes down on loving her body and doing what she wants with it — no matter what the public thinks.


Source: Yahoo

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close