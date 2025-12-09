Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [12-9-2025]

Published on December 9, 2025

Buy Black B'More
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Plank Owner Pizza Bar

Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life.”

Business Website: Instagram –  plankownerpizza   

3 Daughters Braiding    

Business Description: “Here at 3Daughters we specialize in natural hair. Braiding each braid with love & care! So book with us because we don’t do boring hair!”  

Business Website: Instagram – Braiding_littlegirls 

By Any Dreams Brand

Business Description: “If you built your website on an app or similar platform and it’s hard to manage, we can help!”

Business Website: http://www.byanydreamzbrand.com/

