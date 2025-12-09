Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Plank Owner Pizza Bar

Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life.”

Business Website: Instagram – plankownerpizza

3 Daughters Braiding

Business Description: “Here at 3Daughters we specialize in natural hair. Braiding each braid with love & care! So book with us because we don’t do boring hair!”

Business Website: Instagram – Braiding_littlegirls

By Any Dreams Brand

Business Description: “If you built your website on an app or similar platform and it’s hard to manage, we can help!”

Business Website: http://www.byanydreamzbrand.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday [12-9-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com