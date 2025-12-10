Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Drone Caught Delivering Holiday Surf-and-Turf Care Package To Prison

Crab legs, steak, drugs sent by drone to South Carolina prison

Published on December 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

You can’t make this stuff up.


Down in South Carolina, officers at a maximum-security prison looked up… and caught a drone dropping off somebody’s holiday “meal prep.”

Inside the bag?
Crab legs. Raw steak. Weed. Cigarettes. All wrapped up in a Piggly Wiggly shopping bag like somebody was prepping for a family cookout instead of a contraband drop.

The Department of Corrections says drone drops happen more often than you’d think, but even they admitted this one was different. A full surf-and-turf with a side order of marijuana is definitely not the usual find.

No arrests yet, but the inmates who were waiting on those Old Bay crab legs, Oh yeah, they’re big mad.

I’ll take items you cannot find in your commissary Alex.


Source: USA Today

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close