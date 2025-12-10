Drone Caught Delivering Holiday Surf-and-Turf Care Package To Prison

You can’t make this stuff up.



Down in South Carolina, officers at a maximum-security prison looked up… and caught a drone dropping off somebody’s holiday “meal prep.”

Inside the bag?

Crab legs. Raw steak. Weed. Cigarettes. All wrapped up in a Piggly Wiggly shopping bag like somebody was prepping for a family cookout instead of a contraband drop.

The Department of Corrections says drone drops happen more often than you’d think, but even they admitted this one was different. A full surf-and-turf with a side order of marijuana is definitely not the usual find.

No arrests yet, but the inmates who were waiting on those Old Bay crab legs, Oh yeah, they’re big mad.

I’ll take items you cannot find in your commissary Alex.



Source: USA Today