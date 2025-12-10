The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Gloria Gaynor Honored at White House And Sparks Queen of Disco Debate
The Buzz!
Gloria Gaynor honored at white house.
The disco legend accepted her Kennedy Center Honors medal from Donald Trump, standing right alongside some other names like — Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, KISS, and Michael Crawford.
The moment was major. But of course… the internet turned it into a debate.
As soon as the honor hit social media, fans started arguing over who the real Queen of Disco is — Gaynor or the late, great Donna Summer.
Some said it’s Donna, period. Others said Gaynor paved the way.
Either way, Gloria Gaynor getting her flowers is a win for music history. And let’s be real… I Will Survive is still a timeless anthem.
The ceremony airs December 23rd, and disco fans across the country will definitely be tuned in.
Source: Black Enterprise