Diddy Doc Blows Up Netflix With Nearly 22M Views

The drama surrounding Diddy is only getting louder and the numbers prove it.



Netflix’s new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning drew almost 22 million views in its first week. Putting it just behind the Stranger Things premiere. That’s almost unheard of for a docuseries.

But what’s really pushing the conversation is the reaction. Not just from viewers — from celebrities.

Ja Rule jumped in, reminding folks of 50 Cent’s old issues and calling out the energy surrounding the doc.

Marlon Wayans added his two cents, warning 50 about karma and how messy things can get.

And 50?

He’s having a field day. He jumped on Instagram firing back at Marlon with a simple: Keep my name out your mouth.

This is far from over and looks like its going to get a lot more interesting.

Meanwhile, the doc keeps doing numbers on Netflix and dominating conversations from social media to barbershops to celebrity group chats.



And knowing 50’s history… He’s nowhere near finished.

The big question now is: Who’s next on 50’s documentary list?

