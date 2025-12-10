Donald Trump Resorts To Racist Playbook During First Stop On “Affordability Tour”

Alex Wong / Donald Trump

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Donald Trump still has no idea how to talk about Black and brown people without sounding absolutely racist.

During the first stop on his tour speaking on affordability, the current occupant in the White House clearly didn’t understand the assignment, because instead of touting his so-called economic achievements, which are just blatant lies, Trump went into full campaign mode, and weaved his way right into his racist playbook.

In one portion of his meandering speech, Trump falsely claimed to a venue full of his loyal caucasian supporters that “Black people love Trump,” and that he got the “biggest vote with Black people.”

As for the reasoning, he claims it’s because Black people “know a scam better than anybody!” We wished we were making this up.

Trump wasn’t done.

Donald Trump Admits To Saying “Sh*thole Countries” Slur

He shifted his attention towards Somalians, who have been on the mind of Republicans and those in Trump’s inner circle, and the target of ICE in Minnesota, and brought back the “sh*thole countries” slur that he denied using during his first term.

While boasting that he “announced a permanent pause on Third World migration, including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries,” someone in the crowd yelled out the 2018 term, sparking Trump to retell a story involving him using the term that he flat out denied that he said.



“We had a meeting, and I said, ‘Why is it we only take people from shithole countries,’ right? ‘Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden?'” Trump said to his rabid base.

“But we always take people from Somalia,” he continued. “Places that are a disaster. Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.”

Trump also took a racist swipe at Rep. Ilhan Omar, claiming that “she does nothing but b*tch,” and adding that “we ought to get her the hell out … she’s here illegally.”

Bruh.

You can see the reactions to Trump’s racist remarks below.