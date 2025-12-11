BGE Confirms Workforce Layoffs Across Maryland

THE BUZZ!





BGE confirmed that layoffs are coming, and it’s shaking up a lot of households across Maryland. The company says they’re “strategically scaling back or pausing certain workstreams,” which means less work available and a reduced workforce.



Leadership admitted this wasn’t an easy call and said they understand the real-life impact these cuts have on families. They emphasized that the goal is to operate more efficiently, keep costs under control, and still provide reliable service during this transition.



BGE also said these decisions — while tough — are meant to strengthen the company long-term. For anyone affected, the Baltimore community stands with you. These moments hit hard.





Source: wbff