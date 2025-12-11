Maryland Launches Eric’s ID Law For Those With Hidden Disabilities

THE BUZZ!





Maryland officially rolled out Eric’s ID Law, and it’s a game changer for people with invisible disabilities. The law allows a person to add a small mark on their driver’s license or state ID to alert officers that they may have a condition like autism, ADHD, or another disability that isn’t immediately visible.



The MVA is now required to offer this option moving forward — something that can help avoid confusion during traffic stops or other police interactions.



What makes this so powerful is how it started. One Maryland teen wanted police encounters to be safer for people like him, and he shared the idea with his mother. Together, they pushed it through the Maryland legislature — meeting lawmakers, speaking out, and refusing to let the issue go quiet.



Gov. Wes Moore signed the bill into law, and now the family is working to expand it to states across the country. One idea turned into real policy and real protection for a lot of people.





Source: BALTIMORE FISH BOWL