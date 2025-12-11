SZA Calls Out the White House for Using Her Song in ICE Agent Video

THE BUZZ!





SZA is trending after calling out the White House for using her hit “Big Boy” in a video highlighting ICE agents. The clip shows officers in tactical gear rounding up individuals and putting them in handcuffs. Over those visuals, the White House matched her famous “it’s cuffing season” line — with a caption that read: We heard it’s cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.

Sza blasted the move as peak dark, called it shock and awe tactics. And accused the White House of “rage baiting artists for free promo.



TMZ reached out to the White House expecting a spicy response — but the spokesperson took a different route. Instead of firing back, they thanked SZA for bringing “even more attention” to the work ICE agents are doing to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens.



It was a very “kill them with kindness” moment that had the internet debating for hours. Politics… always a chess game.



Source: TMZ