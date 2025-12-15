Queen of Games – Mariah Carey Headlining the 2026 Winter Olympics

THE BUZZ!





Mariah Carey is officially going Olympic.

The superstar has been announced as the first major music icon for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. She’ll perform on February 6, 2026, at San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan, one of the biggest stages in the world.



Organizers say Mariah was chosen because her voice and music connect generations and cultures. The Opening Ceremony theme focuses on harmony, and they believe her presence perfectly fits that message.



When the Olympics pick you first to set the tone for the entire Games, that’s more than a performance — that’s legacy.





Source: AP NEWS