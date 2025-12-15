Listen Live
DoorDash Driver Charged After Food Tampering Incident

Published on December 15, 2025

THE BUZZ!


A DoorDash driver is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly spraying a substance onto a customer’s food during a delivery. A doorbell camera appears to show the moment the driver sprayed something toward the order before walking away.


The customers later ate the food and became seriously ill, reporting burning sensations in their mouths and throats before vomiting.


When questioned by police, the driver claimed she was trying to spray a spider, not the food. Investigators say that explanation doesn’t make sense, noting that temperatures were around 35 degrees, making spider activity unlikely.


She now faces felony battery and consumer product tampering charges. DoorDash has confirmed she has been terminated.


Source: People

