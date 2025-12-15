SWV Remixed Suits & Style For The Miami Stop Of The ‘Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Each SWV member brings her own take on tailored aesthetic, mixing edge, streetwear, and glam.

Coco plays with proportion in an asymmetrical blazer dress with leather accents.

Taj rocks high-waisted pinstripe pants and a fitted leather bodice for a sleek, powerful look.

SWV is exactly who they say they are.

The R&B powerhouse group brings the vocals, the crowds, and of course, the fly fits we love. Coko, Taj, and Lelee always show out when they step on stage, and their recent Boy Is Mine Tour moment further proves why they will forever be music and fashion icons.

Styled by J. Bolin, SWV redefined the tour’s theme of suits. Each member of the group brought her own take on the tailored aesthetic, mixing in edge, streetwear energy, and glam with their ensembles.

Navy pinstripes were paired with rich brown leather, and the contrast did everything. The two fabrics created sharp silhouettes that stood out, highlighted waists, played with structure in all the right ways, and gave us a fresh take on some of the season’s hottest fabrics—and new ways to style our own suits.

Belts were cinched, ties added edge, and thigh-high boots brought the drama needed to step on necks. Every look gave main character energy, and we are obsessed.

SWV Performs In Miami, Slays The ‘Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Coco played with proportion. She wore an asymmetrical pinstripe blazer dress with mini shorts and a long cascading detail along the side. To show off her shape, she layered a brown leather corset over the blazer, complete with strategically placed leather patches on the sleeves. She rocked oversized aviator glasses and a full brown leather hat. While her hair was sleek, it still had movement and soft curls, giving us a full glam-girl moment.

Lelee’s look balanced softness and structure. She wore a pinstripe blazer dress paired with a wide brown leather belt that defined her waist and added texture. She wore a buss-down middle part and cascading waves. The singer finished the look with oversized black-rimmed aviator sunglasses with yellow lenses and tall brown boots.

Taj took suiting in a different direction, wearing high-waisted pinstripe pants that felt perfect for both the stage and anybody’s boardroom. The pants fit her like a glove—snatched at the waist with a wide-leg finish. She paired them with a crisp white shirt and a fitted brown leather bodice that added even more sexiness to the overall look. It was sleek, confident, and powerful. She tucked her bone-straight hair under a brown leather hat.

We are loving this nostalgic, fashion-centered moment from The Boy Is Mine Tour. See other celebs who have performed or attended.

