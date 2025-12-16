Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [12-16-2025]

Published on December 16, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

CAMEO Consultant Company 

Business Description: “Professional Security Services — Protection You Can Trust. Presence You Can Feel.

Business Website: https://cameoconsultantco.com/

Women’s Wellness Lounge

Business Description: “Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/

Pete’s Kitchen

Business Description: “Serving Love, One Bite at a Time”

Business Website: https://eatsbypete.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

