Trey Songz Arrest – A Two For One Deal.

Trey Songz charged with assault for allegedly punching a nightclub worker in the face

Published on December 16, 2025

THE BUZZ!


So yeah… Trey Songz is back in the mix.


The video making rounds shows him going back and forth with NYPD during a recent arrest in New York. That arrest happened at a Manhattan hookah lounge where police say Trey caused about $1,500 worth of damage — including DJ equipment, hookahs, and furniture.


Here’s the part that surprised people. While officers were handling that arrest, they ran his name and realized Trey was already wanted for a different incident earlier in the month.


That earlier situation allegedly happened at a different nightclub in Times Square, where prosecutors say Trey punched a club employee after being told it was closing time.


Trey has pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

His lawyer says he was provoked, targeted, and is fully cooperating.


Source: Yahoo

