Fentanyl Just Got Classified As A Weapon…Of Mass Destruction!

This move got people talking. The war on drugs, more specifically the war on Fentanyl just got a lot more serious.



President Trump signed an executive order officially labeling illegal fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The government says the drug is so deadly, and so dangerous, it needs to be treated like a national security threat — not just a street drug.



The order opens the door for tougher penalties, more federal enforcement, and even Pentagon support to help stop fentanyl trafficking.



Important note, this is about illegal fentanyl only, not medical use.



The message from the White House is simple: This stuff is killing too many people, and they’re done playing around with it.

“Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. The Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 107,000 people died from a drug overdose in the U.S. in 2023, and nearly 70% of those deaths were attributed to opioids like fentanyl. “







Source: CBS