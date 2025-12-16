Baltimore Stand Up! St. Frances Makes National News – #1 In The USA

THE BUZZ!





St. Frances Academy just got named the best high school football team in the country by Sports Illustrated. Number one. No debate.



This comes after winning a national championship — and doing it without a lot of the resources other programs take for granted. At one point, they didn’t even have a real practice field.



Now, they’ve got the win, the trophy, and the bragging rights and recognition as the top football program in the country. Amazing. The win also came along withs some prize money – $250,000 for the program.



This wasn’t overnight. This was earned.



Congrats to the team players and coaching staff.





Source: WMAR