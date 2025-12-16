Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Baltimore Stand Up! St. Frances Makes National News – #1 In The USA

St. Frances Academy football team ranked Sports Illustrated's number one high school football team in country

Published on December 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


St. Frances Academy just got named the best high school football team in the country by Sports Illustrated. Number one. No debate.


This comes after winning a national championship — and doing it without a lot of the resources other programs take for granted. At one point, they didn’t even have a real practice field.


Now, they’ve got the win, the trophy, and the bragging rights  and recognition as the top football program in the country. Amazing. The win also came along withs some prize money – $250,000 for the program.


This wasn’t overnight. This was earned.


Congrats to the team players and coaching staff.


Source: WMAR

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close