Kimora Lee Simmons Responds to Russell Simmons Claims About Their Kids

Kimora emphasizes her daughters are grown women, not children under her control.

Kimora states her life revolves around her children, not any man.

Kimora has consistently positioned herself as a protector of her children.

Kimora Lee Simmons is firmly pushing back against public claims made by her ex-husband Russell Simmons, making it clear that her focus remains on her children and the life she has built as a mother, not on revisiting old disputes.

The fashion entrepreneur and former model addressed the situation after Russell posted a heated message on social media accusing her of cutting him off from their daughters and mishandling finances during their marriage. In response, Kimora took to Instagram Stories with a blunt reminder that their daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, are no longer children.

“My girls are grown women,” Kimora wrote, shutting down the idea that anyone is controlling their relationships or decisions. She also questioned why Russell was airing grievances online while living abroad, suggesting that his energy would be better spent addressing the serious allegations that have followed him for years.

Russell’s post claimed that he financially supported Kimora with monthly payments for two decades and accused her of stealing stock. He also suggested that he has struggled to maintain a relationship with his daughters, saying there are “two sides to every story.” Kimora, however, has consistently told a different version of events.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Kimora explained that she does not maintain meaningful relationships with her children’s fathers and that she has largely raised her kids on her own. While she acknowledged that co-parenting is often the goal, she said the reality has been that her children have lived with her full-time and relied on her as their primary parent.

Kimora shares daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 23, with Russell. She also has sons with Djimon Hounsou and Tim Leissner. According to Kimora, her household has always been built around stability, consistency, and a strong support system that includes friends and extended family.

“My life doesn’t revolve around a guy, ever,” she said, emphasizing her belief in independence and self-reliance. She added that her children, even as adults, still see her as their safe place. They live at home, travel frequently, and maintain close ties to her, something she views as a sign that she did something right as a parent.

This is not the first time tensions between Kimora and Russell have spilled into public view. In 2023, Kimora publicly supported her daughter Aoki after Aoki accused her father of intimidating behavior toward people in her life. Kimora has consistently positioned herself as a protector of her children, especially in moments when they felt uncomfortable or unsafe.

Russell Simmons has faced allegations of sexual misconduct from more than 20 women since 2017, claims he has denied. The accusations led to his resignation from leadership roles in his business ventures and were explored in the 2020 HBO Max documentary On the Record. While Kimora did not directly reference these allegations in her recent comments, her social media response suggested frustration with what she sees as misplaced priorities.

Ultimately, Kimora’s message was clear. She is focused on her children, their growth, and the life she has worked to build. Public accusations and social media disputes, she suggested, do not change the reality of who showed up day after day to raise their family.

