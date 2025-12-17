Mariah Carey Breaks the Internet with Holiday Livestream

THE BUZZ!





Mariah Carey proved once again that she doesn’t need a stadium to shut things down. Her holiday TikTok livestream pulled more than 1.3 million viewers watching live at the same time. That’s record-breaking energy.



With just her band, background singers, and that unmistakable voice, Mariah ran through classics like Always Be My Baby and, of course, All I Want for Christmas Is You. Fans sang every word right along with her.



The moment shows how legends are connecting in 2025. Livestreams aren’t extras anymore. They’re the main stage. And when Mariah goes live, the world logs in.





Source: THEGRAPEJUICE.NET