Snoop Dogg to Headline Netflix NFL Christmas Halftime

THE BUZZ!





Netflix is turning Christmas football into a full holiday party. Snoop Dogg will headline the halftime show during Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Day, streaming live from Minnesota.



Snoop promises music, holiday vibes, and surprise guests. Netflix says it’s about mixing culture with sports, and Snoop is the perfect fit.



Last year it was the Beyoncé Bowl. This year it’s the Doggfather. Christmas Day football just became must-watch TV





Source: nfl