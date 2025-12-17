Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Maryland to Study Slavery Reparations After Governor Veto Override

Published on December 17, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Maryland lawmakers made a major move. They overrode Governor Wes Moore’s veto and approved a commission to study slavery reparations across the state.


The commission will look at possible actions like formal apologies, financial compensation, tax relief, housing support, education assistance, and business incentives.


Governor Moore says he disagrees with the process but supports the work of repair. With nearly 30% of Maryland’s population identifying as Black, this decision places the state at the center of a national conversation about history, accountability, and equity.


Source: NBC

