The Muppets Are Back – New Special To Celebrate 50 Years Since Debut.
Kermit and the crew are stepping back into the spotlight.
ABC and Disney+ released an exclusive teaser for a new Muppet Show special.
The event marks 50 years since the series first debuted.
Seth Rogen executive produces the project, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear.
The special airs February 4 on ABC and streams on Disney+.
All original seasons are currently available on Disney+.
Source: ABC
