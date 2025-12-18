The Muppets Are Back – New Special To Celebrate 50 Years Since Debut.

THE BUZZ!





Kermit and the crew are stepping back into the spotlight.





ABC and Disney+ released an exclusive teaser for a new Muppet Show special.





The event marks 50 years since the series first debuted.





Seth Rogen executive produces the project, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear.





The special airs February 4 on ABC and streams on Disney+.





All original seasons are currently available on Disney+.





Source: ABC

