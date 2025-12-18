Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

The Muppets Are Back – New Special To Celebrate 50 Years Since Debut.

'The Muppet Show' shares exclusive teaser for upcoming special

Published on December 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Kermit and the crew are stepping back into the spotlight.


ABC and Disney+ released an exclusive teaser for a new Muppet Show special.


The event marks 50 years since the series first debuted.


Seth Rogen executive produces the project, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear.


The special airs February 4 on ABC and streams on Disney+.


All original seasons are currently available on Disney+.


Source: ABC

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close