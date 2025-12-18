NeNe Leakes Reportedly in Talks With Bravo For Possible RH Return

THE BUZZ!







Never say never in the Housewives universe. Because as much as many thought it was damn near impossible for NeNe Leakes to be back on Bravo on anything for the Housewives franchise, it looks like there might be a very good chance that it can and might happen.





According to an insider, NeNe Leakes is reportedly in talks to return to Bravo.





The possible comeback follows her previously dismissed discrimination lawsuit.



But sources say the plan could involve NeNe being a part of the All star cast of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.





The series will celebrate 20 years of the franchise.





Nothing is confirmed yet, but fans are watching closely.





Source: realitytea.com