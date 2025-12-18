A Different World Gets a Netflix Spinoff – Original Cast Included

THE BUZZ!





Hillman College is officially reopening its doors.



Netflix announced a spinoff of A Different World. Original cast members Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, and Darryl M. Bell will return. They will appear as recurring characters.





And the new series follows Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Dwayne and Whitley, as she starts college at her parents alma mater.

Other familiar characters including Freddie, and Ron are back as well. Even Debbie Allen is making a return as an executive producer.





Filming begins in Atlanta in February.





A premiere date has not been announced yet.





Source: NBC